Pindiites take out rallies to celebrate I-Day

Rawalpindi:A pompous flag hoisting ceremony of 74th Independence Day was held here at Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women which was attended among others by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Station Commander, Deputy Commissioner and members of Provincial and National Assembly here on Friday.

The local administration had invited all minorities in flag hoisting ceremony. The participants chanted slogans in support of Kashmiri people to express their solidarity with them. A documentary on the Pakistan Movement was also screened on the occasion.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (r) Muhammad Mahmood accompanied by Station Commander Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani, Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq and members of Provincial and National Assembly hoisted the National Flag. The local singers presented National and Kashmiri songs on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said that Pakistan was achieved with the power of oneness. He strongly condemned Indian brutality in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Station Commander, Rawalpindi Brigadier Ijaz Qamar Kiani said that the determination and zeal of Pakistan Movement was needed for progress and people should act on the principals of unity, faith and discipline.

Member National Assembly (MNA) Rashid Shafiq said that the time had come to tell the world that all segments of society were united for the Kashmir cause and they would not hesitate to make sacrifices for the rights of Kashmiris. He said young people have a duty to work for the progress and development of the country and the government is committed to providing people with better facilities.

Another flag hoisting ceremony was held here at Lahore High Court (LHC), Rawalpindi Bench which was attended by senior judge Justice Anwar-ul-Haq, Senior Additional Registrar Sohail Ikram, High Court Bar Association (HCBA) President Malik Waheed Anjum and other senior judges and lawyers participated.

Another flag hoisting ceremony was held here at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) where Chairman Punjab Board of Investment Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq, RCCI President Saboor Malik and several other senior members participated. All prayed for the prosperity of this country.

In addition to the rallies and flag-hoisting ceremonies, residents of the city took to the roads and parks to celebrate Independence Day. The children and young people could be seen with Pakistani and Kashmiri flags painted on their faces and cars, motorcycles, bicycles, houses and buildings were decorated with fairy lights, flags and streamers. People particularly ladies dressed in green and white while young boys dancing on Murree Road.