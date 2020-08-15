Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was witnessed in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Scattered light rain was also reported in several parts of the City. Met officials said that monsoon currents are penetrating the upper and extreme lower parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain, wind and thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeastern Sindh and Kashmir. On Friday, rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Islamabad (Golra 114mm, Saidpur 91, A/P 57, Z/P 33, Bokra 18), Sialkot (City 40, A/P 12), Gujranwala, 35, Chakwal, 33, Attock, 20, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 19, Chaklala 10), Mandi Bahauddin, 12, Murree, 11, Jhelum 5, Gujrat, Kasur, 3, Hafizabad, 2, Muzaffarabad (A/P 26, City 15), Kotli, 8, Garhi Dupatta, 1, Balakot, 22, Takht Bhai, 13, Kakul, 9 and Dir (Lower 4, Upper 1).