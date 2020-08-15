Zulfi Bokhari’s relative named for award

LAHORE:Syed Ali Abbas Bokhari, Chief Officer, Metropolitan Corporation Lahore, has been nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz for performing “exceptionally well” during COVID-19 pandemic.

Syed Ali Abbas Bokhari, who hails from Attock, is related to Syed Zulfi Bokhari, a British Pakistani businessman who is currently serving as the Prime Minister's Special Assistant.

Not only this, another member of Bokhari family, Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari is the PTI MPA from Attock who got elected from PP-1. Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari holds an important position in Punjab as he heads the Punjab Assembly Public Accounts Committee.

He was even dubbed as a replacement of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar though he had denied being the aspirant to this slot. Ali Abbas Bokhari's name has been nominated by Local Government and Community Development department for performing exceptionally well during COVID-19.

He has been an active LG official who has headed various Town Municipal Administrations in Lahore. However, a member of the same family while talking to The News stated that “anyone could be a relative of someone.” He added that nobody in the family had used his position to benefit any relative.

Other officials of the Local Government who have been nominated for this award are Babar Aman Babar, Ali Anan Qamar, Flight Lieutenant (r) Sohail Ashraf, Iqbal Fareed, Arif Khalil, Aamer Nazir and Kashif Raza Shahid Awan.