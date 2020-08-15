Unilever presents Shehzad Roy performs National Anthem through a mask

KARACHI: The Covid-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the world, including Pakistan, where the virus has claimed over 6,000 lives and left a far-reaching socioeconomic crisis in its wake.

Every year, on Independence Day, the sound of the anthem echoes across the country. This year, in light of the Coronavirus, this performance features acclaimed singer Shehzad Roy and an accompanying choir – singing the national anthem as sung through face masks, to highlight the significance of continued focus on safety.

While there is a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, it is important to recognise that the fight is far from over. This moving performance from Shehzad Roy on Independence Day is a powerful and timely statement that aims to inspire Pakistanis to continue taking proper precautions against the spread of COVID-19 to eliminate the possibility of a second wave.

Presented by Unilever Pakistan, as a public service message, the short and emotionally charged video sees Roy leading the vocals on the anthem with a group of singers, who are all wearing face masks. The anthem appears to have a slightly muffled sound, as vocals usually are when heard through masks, but it retains the same powerful emotions it is designed to bring alive.

The visuals also showcase a diverse image of the country, with Pakistanis from all backgrounds, especially minorities, represented performing the anthem together.Directed by Zeeshan Parwez and created by Ali Rez and his team at BBDO, the aim of the anthem is to communicate the personal responsibility every Pakistani has, to fight against COVID-19.***