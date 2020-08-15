Five cycling events from October to December

LAHORE: Following the permission granted by the government for sports activities, the Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) has announced a schedule of five events to be held from October to December this year.

In a statement, PCF president Azhar Ali Shah said National Road Cycle Race for Men would be held from Islamabad to Murree on October 26; National Cycling Course from October 24 to 25 in Islamabad; The Provincial Road Women’s Cycling Championship in Karachi on November 15; 5th National Road Cycling Championship in Karachi from November 12 to 15 and the 66th National Track Cycling Championship in Lahore from December 17 to 20.