Raja wants out-of-form seniors out of team

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja has said that experienced players should be axed from the side if they are not producing results for the team.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board should introduce a system that will show them the exit door if they perform poorly thrice,” the former batsman said in a video on his official YouTube channel. “Nothing is happening in the team with them being around,” he said.

The 58-year-old went on to say that the side is sometimes let down by players that have played a lot of Test matches. “The pressure automatically heaps on the youngsters when the veterans fail and it then affects the newbies as well,” he said.

The former batsman said that the PCB should give chances to youngsters. “The senior players cannot be given chances as the side ranks at number seven or eight in Test rankings at the moment and they cannot afford to sink any lower,” he added.