Khawaja, Head miss out as Australia confirm England tour

SYDNEY: Australia’s limited-overs tour of England will go ahead this month at bio-secure venues, officials said Friday, after its players were given government clearance to travel.

The confirmation ensures Australians will pad up for their first internationals in nearly six months, with Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Lyon and Marcus Stoinis recalled to the squad, while Usman Khawaja and Travis Head missed out.

Australia was originally scheduled to play three one-day and three Twenty20 matches against England in July, but the trip was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Detailed biosecurity plans have now been agreed to ensure it can go ahead, including government exemptions, which are required for Australians to leave the country. The team has also agreed to self-quarantine for 14 days on their return.

They depart from Perth on August 23 en route to Derby ahead of four practice matches — three T20s and a one-dayer — before three T20s and three one-day internationals in Southampton and Old Trafford, which have hotels on site.

“We are very excited to be heading to England and to get back into the international fray,” said Cricket Australia’s interim chief Nick Hockley.

“We congratulate the England Cricket Board on leading the resumption of the game in a way that places the health and safety of players and staff at its core.”