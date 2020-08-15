Vietnam to buy Russia virus vaccine

HANOI: Vietnam’s health ministry is looking to buy a bulk order of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine, state media said on Friday, despite global scepticism over its effectiveness and safety.

The communist nation of 95 million people has been widely praised for its effective handling of the pandemic and went nearly 100 days without recording a locally transmitted infection until last month.

But an outbreak in the beach resort of Danang has put the country back on high alert and several towns are under virtual lockdown. Vietnam could receive up to 150 million doses with a fraction of them donated by Russia, state newspaper Tuoi Tre reported, adding that acting health minister Nguyen Thanh Long had approved the purchase. But state news website VNExpress said officials were still deliberating over a health ministry plan to buy the vaccine doses.