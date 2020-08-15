Landslide kills 11 in Nepal

KATHMANDU: Eleven bodies were recovered on Friday after a landslide tore down a village in north-central Nepal, police said, as rescuers dug through mud to find another 27 missing.

Mud and stone came hurtling down on the remote hillside village in Sindhupalchowk district in early on Friday morning. At least 37 houses have been damaged by the disaster, local police official Madhav Kafle told AFP.

"Search and rescue is under way in coordination between the army, police and armed police force," Kafle said. Helicopters are being used to reach the remote site after the landslide blocked roads.

The Himalayan nation has been badly hit by landslides and floods, with at least 191 people killed and 54 missing since monsoon began mid-June, according to the home ministry. The number of deadly landslides has increased this year, with experts saying the massive 2015 earthquake and more road construction could be triggering the deadly slips.