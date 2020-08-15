Saudi ex-spy

RIYADH: A former Saudi intelligence czar’s lawsuit in the US courts makes a host of incendiary claims, including that the powerful crown prince tried to have him killed, and threatens to spill more royal secrets.

A source close to the Saudi royal court has shrugged off Saad Aljabri’s 107-page lawsuit filed last week, insisting that the former spy chief himself faced serious allegations of corruption.

But the case, lodged after Riyadh detained two of Aljabri’s adult children without charge, threatens to become a public slanging match that could pull aside the curtain on the kingdom’s Shakespearean power plays.