Two French confirmed dead in Beirut blast

PARIS: France has stepped up its probe into the massive Beirut port blast last week by handing it to investigating magistrates, prosecution sources said on Friday, as it was confirmed two French citizens were among the 171 people killed.

The investigation has now been entrusted to two magistrates who can ultimately decide whether to press charges over the August 4 blast, a source in the office of the Paris prosecutor told AFP.

Another source, who asked not to be named, said two French citizens were now confirmed to have been killed in the explosion. The death of one French victim -- prominent Lebanon-based architect Jean-Marc Bonfils -- had already been confirmed but the second victim has yet to be publicly identified.