Juwai IQI, Maymar sign MoU

KARACHI: Juwai IQI Holdings and Maymar Housing Services have signed an agreement for connecting overseas Pakistanis and other international investors with the country’s rapidly growing real estate market.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to collaborate on a potential joint venture, under which Juwai IQI also granted Maymar the exclusive right to use the Juwai and IQI brands and represent them in Pakistan.

IQI Global Group CEO Kashif Ansari said, “This kind of cooperation forms a core part of our future growth strategy, as we expand into new geographies. We look forward to working with Maymar to bring our platforms and brands to the country and advance the growth of Pakistan’s housing and real estate sectors.”

Juwai IQI Executive Chairman Georg Chmiel said, “Maymar has long been admired for the excellence of its development projects and for its strategic business sense. We are very excited about our potential joint venture with Maymar because they are one of the true leaders of the real estate industry.”

Maymar Chairman and CEO Abdul Rashid said, “We want to highlight Pakistan on the world map by connecting overseas Pakistanis and other international investors with the country’s rapidly growing real estate market.”