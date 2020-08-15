WAPDA to help repair dam

LAHORE: Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd), chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), on Friday assured authorities in Dadu, Sindh, of full assistance in repairing the damages dealt to Nai Gaj Dam project in recent floods.

An official statement said Hussain visited Nai Gaj Dam project area with a view to assess the situation on ground and damages. During the visit, the chairman had a detailed round of various components of the project, while WAPDA General Manager (Projects) South and Project Director Nai Gaj Dam were also present on the occasion, it added.

The chairman appreciated WAPDA engineers and officials for their efforts to protect the structures of Right Bank Outfall Drain (RBOD) Project during the flood.

Earlier, the chairman was briefed by the General Manager (Projects) South about the water flows in the project area during the floods, along with status and the damages to project components.

The chairman was apprised that the upstream protection dyke (coffer dam) to secure construction area of the main dam affected due to the floods, however, part of the main dam built so far remained safe.

The chairman directed the project management to conduct a detailed study and submit a report about damages to the project and recommended measures to deal with such a situation in future.

It is pertinent to mention that Nai Gaj Dam Project is being constructed on Gaj River, 65 kilometers North-West of Dadu. On completion, the dam will have a gross storage capacity of 300,000 acre feet and a command area of 28,800 acres.

The progress on the approved components stands at 51 percent. If the funding is approved by the ECNEC, Nai Gaj Dam can be completed in two years.