UAE’s cross-border couples want India, Pakistan to ease travel rules

DUBAI: Crossborder couples from India and Pakistan are bracing for a double celebration this week as the Pakistan Independence Day on August 14 will be followed by the Indian Independence Day on August 15, foreign media reported.

But while their cross-border love has grown from strength to strength, couples regret that they must still contend with travel restrictions to each other’s home countries

Indian expat Rohit Bachani, 38, who is married to Pakistani expat Asha, 36, said it is a challenge procuring a Pakistani visa for him as it is for his wife when she needs to visit India. “It is a tedious exercise and puts off our plans to visit home at times,” said Rahul. “Cross-border love happens and ease of visa restrictions between India and Pakistan will go a long way in strengthening the bond between families,” said Rohit who hails from Mumbai, but was born and raised in Dubai.

Rohit said when his son Aarav (holding an Indian passport) was born, he was given a “reporting visa”.