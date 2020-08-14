China to supply corona vaccine to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: China will supply coronavirus vaccines to Pakistan as part of an agreement for trials of the vaccine to be conducted in the South Asian nation, according to Pakistani government officials, foreign media reported on Thursday.

Pakistan, one of China’s closest allies in the developing world, will receive enough doses early in

distribution to vaccinate the most vulnerable among its population of 220 million, including the elderly, health-care workers and people with medical conditions associated with serious cases of Covid-19.