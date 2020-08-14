Shikarpur Police recover two kidnaped victims

SUKKUR: The Shikarpur Police recovered two kidnaped victims after a brief encounter. SSP Shikarpur Kamran Nawaz Panjhota told the media that the Shikarpur Police, after receiving information of shifting of kidnapped victims from the Katcha area to another place, had cordoned off the Katcha area of Khanpur. He said that the kidnappers, after observing the police, fired at the police party, which was retaliated by the police. He said that the kidnappers later freed the kidnapped citizens and managed to escape. He said the kidnapped were identified as Ali Akbar Buriro and Mir Hassan Mirani, residents of the Thulh area, who were kidnapped by dacoits six days ago. He said that the police were pursuing the kidnappers and many hideouts of criminals had been set on fire.