‘Need to take initiatives at grassroot level to combat Covid-19’

SUKKUR: Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, has said that there is a need to take initiatives at the grassroot level to combat Covid-19. There is still a need for awareness raising among communities on following developed Covid-19 SOPs of the government. In a statement issued here, he said the Community Institutions (COs, VOs, and LSOs) are playing a pivotal role in this regard, adding that his organisation was working with the National Command and Control (NCOC), Government of Pakistan, on social mobilization and awareness-raising on Covid-19.

According to the CEO, in this connection, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed by the SRSO with 10 district administrations under the National Command and Control Center (NCOC) regarding community mobilization and awareness raising on Covid-19. Under this MoU, different activities have been started from May 2020 in order to mobilize and make aware communities through conducting awareness sessions and dissemination of IEC material in outreach districts like Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Kandhkot, Khairpur, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Badin and Thatta. He said the purpose, orientation/training sessions of community institution’s representatives on Covid-19 was also conducted from the health department and handed over the IEC material. Then, trained-oriented CIs representatives are conducting the community-based awareness sessions on social distancing, handwashing activity and disseminating the IEC material as well in their areas, he added. Giving details, he said that 8,535 IEC material/items have been distributed and displayed in the communities, which were received from the district health. Communities that are more aware can defeat coronavirus in an effective manner, community institutions are working for this great cause, and the SRSO is supporting them to fight Covid-19 and its diverse effects on their lives and livelihoods, the CEO added.