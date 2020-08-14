Ex-principal secretary to CM appears before NAB

LAHORE: Raheel Ahmad Siddiqui, former principal secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, on Thursday appeared before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an inquiry related to issuance of a liquor licence to a hotel against the CM Punjab.

It has been learnt that Raheel answered questions of investigators for more than three hours. In a brief talk to the media, Raheel said he would answer all questions of the NAB on allegations leveled against him.

This is the second time that Raheel has appeared before the NAB. It is pertinent to mention here that former DG Excise Akram Ashraf Gondal, in a statement to the NAB, had claimed that he had informed the CM Office that the issuance of the liquor licence would be against the CM policy and rules as NOCs were not complete. Gondal claimed that he approved the licence at the request of then principal secretary to Chief Minister Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui.