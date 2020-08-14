Work starts at chromite mine as jirga settles dispute in Bajaur

KHAR: The excavation work started at a chromite mine in Aseel Targhao area in Barang tehsil of Bajaur district after a three-member jirga resolved the 16-year old dispute over the chromite quarry among the local tribes, investors and legal lease holder on Thursday.

Locals said that the chromite mine at Sarkandaro Sindanay remained closed for almost 16 years due to a dispute among the local tribes, investors and legal lease holder. However, the provincial government Mine and Mineral Department authorized leasee Muhammad Zafarullah Kakar and local tribes constituted a three-member jirga, which helped resolved the dispute amicably.

The local tribes thanked the jirga members for their tireless efforts to resolve the longstanding dispute over the chromite mine. They vowed that they would abide by the jirga decision so that business could start at local level.