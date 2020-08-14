Car lifters gang busted in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The police claimed to have busted a gang of inter-provincial car lifters and seized three dozens of cars and motorbikes through advertising on social media. Jamil Akhtar, the additional superintendent of police, told reporters here on Thursday that the police arrested the ringleader of a gang of car lifters. “We have arrested the ringleader of the gangsters, Salahuddin who used to trap the buyers through social media. The police also seized 30 motorbikes and cars,” said the official. He added that another car lifter, Akash Ahmad, was also arrested and a stolen vehicle was recovered from his possession.