70 per cent work completed at Lahore’s Firdous Market underpass

LAHORE: A big landmark has been achieved by Lahore Development Authority as concrete structure of Firdous Market Underpass has been completed on Thursday resulting in an overall progress of 70 percent on this project. LDA officials said that excavation work from the barrel will start next week followed by the construction of roads adjacent to the underpass. Director General Lahore Development Authority Ahmad Aziz Tarar visited the project site and inspected the work been carried out there.