Galiyat to have three Coronavirus Test collection centres

ABBOTTABAD: DC of Abbottabad has ordered the establishment of at least three Coronavirus Test Collection Centres in Galiyat and asked tourists to follow the SOPs during visits to the hilly areas. The official directed the hotels and restaurants owners to strictly implement the directives of the provincial government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

DC Mughees Sanaullah along with Abbottabad DPO Yasir Afridi and Director General of Galiyat Development Authority Raza Ali Habib visited Nathiagali, Ayubia and other hilly areas to monitor the implementation of the government directives.

He said that Section 144 has been imposed and violators either tourists or the hotel and restaurant owners would be fined. In case of not following the orders, he explained, hotels and restaurants would be sealed. The officials distributed masks and sanitizers in the areas after the ban on tourism was lifted recently.