Fri Aug 14, 2020
BR
Bureau report
August 14, 2020

Police officials recommended for gallantry medals

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 14, 2020

PESHAWAR: Nineteen police officials have been recommended for gallantry medals on Independence Day.

The committee of the KP Police that recommended officials for Nishan-e-Shujaat, President Police Medal (PPM) and Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal (QPM) earlier this year included Assistant Inspector General of the Bomb Disposal Unit Shafqat Malik for Nishan-e-Shujaat while District Police Officer Abbottabad, Yasir Afridi, DPO Mohammad Arif and DSP Aqiq Hussain were recommended for PPM.

Others recommended for PPM included inspectors Gul Hamid, Khalid Mahmood, Mohammad Ramazan, SI Tahir Nawaz, head constable Ghulam Abbas, Shafiq Ahmad and constables Mohammad Farooq, Waqar Ali and Jahangir Khan. Shaheed Sub-inspector Inayatullah, SI Faheem Mumtaz, Shaheed SI Abdul Hamid, Shaheed Shah Mahmood, Shaheed Wazir Ali and Shaheed Noor Ali were recommended for the QPM.

