Excise Dept seals Pesco’s grid station in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Excise and Taxation Department has sealed the central grid station of Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco) over the latter’s default of Rs7 million taxes here on Thursday.

“We have sealed the power grid station as Pesco didn’t pay Rs7 million taxes that has been due since long,” Ammar Khan Jadoon, the district excise and taxation officer, told reporters.

He said that his department had served notices on Pesco to pay the due money but instead, they moved the Peshawar High Court, which turned down their plea. “We would not break the seals until the due amount of taxes is deposited in the national exchequer,” said Jadoon.

He said that his department was working honestly for the collection of taxes and taking action against those defaulters. According to Pesco officials, if the grid station developed any fault, the electricity supply from Mansehra to Muzafarabad could be affected.

“If the grid station developed a fault, the electricity supply from Mansehra to Muzafarabad could be disconnected,” a Pesco official said on condition of anonymity.