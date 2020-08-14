Ulema urged to help maintain peace in Muharram

MANSEHRA: District Police Officer Sadiq Baloch has appealed to Ulema of both the Shia and Sunny sects to maintain tranquility during the days of Muharram. “We have decided to follow the previous years’ schedule of Ashura Muharram processions and ulema and zakirs should strictly follow the same routes of Ashura and other processions,” Baloch told the religious scholars of both sects in separate meetings here. He said there was a complete ban on the use of loudspeakers, except Azan and the violators would be taken to justice under strict relevant laws. “I appeal you to strictly avoid hate speeches during Muharram and even on other days too, as sectarian harmony is the key to peace and tranquility,” said Baloch.