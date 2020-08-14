Ex-DPO bailed

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Thursday granted interim pre-arrest bail to Gujrat’s former district police officer (DPO) Sohail Zafar Chattah in a NAB reference of billions of rupees embezzlement in the police funds.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Asjad Javed Ghural and Justice Waheed Khan allowed the bail petition and restrained the NAB from arresting the officer till Sept 9. The bench also sought a reply from the anti-graft body to the petition.

Chattah through counsel Haider Rasool Mirza contended that the NAB wanted to arrest him in the case whereas he had no role in any alleged embezzlement. Several other police officers have also been implicated in the case by the NAB alleging that at least Rs3 billion had been misappropriated in district Gujrat under different heads, including petrol bills, allowances and martyrs funds of the police department during their posting as DPO.