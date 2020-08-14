UET to reopen on 17th

LAHORE:University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has announced reopening of the university, its campuses and constituent colleges for all teaching and non-teaching staff from 17 August.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier the UET administration had announced reopening the university in a phased manner.

According to the details, in the first phase apart from teaching and non-teaching staff, the session 2017 and 2016 Architecture students will attend the university from 17 August followed by session 2018 and 2017 from 2 September and so on.

An earlier notification about the reopening of the campus in a phased manner also read that the schedule might be changed according to the Punjab government’s policy. However, the announcement about the reopening of the university has caused concern among the students who argue that instead of traditional exams, the UET should go for online exams.