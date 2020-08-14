Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Scattered rain with hot and humid weather was reported in the City here on Thursday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Several city localities such as Shahdara, Bhatti Gate, Ravi Road, Lakshmi Chowk, Railway Station, Urdu Bazaar, Nisbat Road, Mayo Hospital Chowk, Circular Road, Shah Alam Market, Yakki Gate, Masti Gate and adjoining localities received moderate rain. MET officials said that weak monsoon currents are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, upper/central Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, southeastern Sindh and Kashmir.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities including Islamabad (ZP 42, Golra 40, Saidpur 37, AP 22, Bokra 15), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 36, Shamsabad 25), Murree 04, Kakul 19 Buner 05, Dir (Lower 06), Karachi (Masroor Base 04, Nazimabad, Gulistan Johar 03, PAF Base, Saddar 02, Jinnah Terminal 01).