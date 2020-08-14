No country in world like Pakistan: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar congratulated the nation on the eve of Independence Day and remarked that Pakistan is a gift and blessing bestowed upon us by Allah Almighty.

Usman Buzdar complimented that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had done a great favour to the Muslims of the sub-continent by giving them a separate homeland. He said there was no splendid country across the globe like Pakistan and emphasised on recognising the importance and value of having an independent country.

The chief minister in his message on the eve of Independence Day maintained that Pakistan and Kashmir are part and parcel of each other. He underscored that the liberation of IOK from the illegal occupation of India would complete Pakistan. He deplored that India by revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir had proved its traditional indelible cunningness. He illustrated that every conscientious person had rejected the controversial and condemnable action of India.

The chief minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan by incorporating Jammu and Kashmir in its political map had taken an audacious step. He saluted the sacrifices being laid down by the IOK people for freedom.

Usman Buzdar emphasised that separate homeland had been achieved by hard work done by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and materialised the dream of Allama Iqbal. He urged that every citizen would have to perform his duties with honesty and devotion for elevating the stature of Pakistan. He vowed that by the grace of Allah Almighty Pakistani nation would come out of every challenge victoriously. He advised the citizens to make endeavours for attaining the progress and prosperity of homeland.