PAF chief visits operational air base

LAHORE: Chief of Air Staff of Pakistan Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan visited an operational air base Friday. During the visit, he participated in an operational training mission in the dual seat JF-17 Thunder aircraft. Being a seasoned F-16 pilot himself, the Air Chief had a firsthand assessment of operational capabilities of the indigenously manufactured dual seat fighter aircraft. Interacting with the air and ground crew, he lauded the level of motivation and thorough professionalism of the personnel. He said the induction of dual seat version and Block-3 variant of JF-17 Thunder would help in maintaining the cutting edge of the PAF. He stated that PAF personnel were the proud custodians of the legacy of valiant air warriors of Pakistan, which was manifested during Operation Swift Retort, last year. He said that PAF would never be intimidated by stockpiling of weapons by the enemy. He said that PAF, in synergy with sister services, was ever ready to counter any threat to the sovereignty of our sacred motherland. Earlier on his arrival at the base, Air Chief was received by Air Officer Commanding and Base Commander.