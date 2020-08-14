Two personnel injured in North Waziristan blast

MIRANSHAH: Two personnel of the security forces sustained injuries when an explosives went off near a checkpost in Razmak Mohajir Bazaar in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday.

According to the district administration, the explosives planted by unidentified saboteurs near a security checkpost in Razmak Mohajir Bazaar in North Waziristan triggered an explosion.

As a result, two security personnel identified as Lance Naik Abid and Sepoy Azam sustained injuries. The injured personnel were shifted to Razmak hospital for medical treatment. No militant group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.