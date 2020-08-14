King Salman congratulates President Alvi on Independence Day

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a message of felicitation to Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday, congratulating him on the 74th Independence Day of Pakistan, foreign media reported. The king reached out to the Pakistani head of the state on behalf of his government and people of Saudi Arabia, wishing himgood health and praying for the progress and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.