Karachi can’t be turned into PTI govt colony: PPP

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that his party will vehemently oppose the PTI’s federal government if it makes attempts to make Karachi a federal colony while saying that in case any unconstitutional step to wrest the control of Karachi gets judicial cover,

then it would be tantamount to an attack on Sindh. Addressing a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building on Thursday, the PPP chairman said that instead of uniting the nation during the coronavirus pandemic, the government is trying to snatch away the resources of the people adding that the PPP’s choice had been clear since its inception as we prefer people and their rights over power, motherland over government.