Webinar for female athletes

LAHORE: Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh has said female athletes are important part of sports fraternity and Sports Board Punjab would take every possible measure to help them.

He expressed these views during a webinar titled ‘Managing Hormonal Imbalances in Female Athletes’ on Thursday.

Deputy Director Sports Chand Perveen was also present on this occasion. Medical and training experts Dr Nauman Saeed, Dr Nayab Kanwal and exercise physiologist Salman Feroze addressed the online course.