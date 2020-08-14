Meeting convened to discuss PCB’s income, expenses

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has convened a meeting for August 31 to discuss the annual income and expenditures of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well as its employees’ salaries.

MNA Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto had submitted questions including details of annual income and expenditures of the PCB for the last three years; details of the salary and other allowances of the board’s chairman; persons working in the PCB and details of incentives being given to them.

Performance of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, achievements and problems of the Pakistan Football Federation during last three years and construction of cricket stadium in district Burewala will also be agenda items during the next meeting of the National Assembly’s committee.