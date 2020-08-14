PTF launches plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Thursday launched a plantation drive here at the PTF Tennis Complex with Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan planting saplings to make Pakistan ‘Clean and Green’.

Trees by the tennis stars were planted within the vicinity of the complex. The plantation campaign got under way in and around the complex on the directives of PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan.

Besides Aisam and Aqeel, Pakistan No 2 Muzammil Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib, Ms Mahin Aftab, Hamid Israr and former Davis Cup player Asim Shafik along with the PTF officials planted saplings at the complex. Saifullah along with executive committee members welcomed Aisam and other players.