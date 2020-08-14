Djokovic says he will play at US Open

PARIS: Novak Djokovic confirmed on Thursday he will play at the US Open, ending speculation about his presence at the first Grand Slam tournament since the coronavirus restart.

“I’m happy to confirm that I’ll participate at #CincyTennis and #USOpen this year,” Djokovic tweeted.

“It was not an easy decision to make with all the obstacles and challenges on many sides, but the prospect of competing again makes me really excited,” the 17-time Grand Slam winner added.

The US Open is due to get underway behind closed doors in New York on August 31.

It is preceded by the Western and Southern Open, which is normally played in Cincinnati but has been moved to New York this year.

The 33-year-old’s decision to take part is a major boost for the US Open after a host of headline names pulled out.

The list of absentees includes four-time champion Rafael Nadal and woman’s world number one Ashleigh Barty and her fellow Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Djokovic makes his competitive return after being heavily criticised for hosting a charity tennis event in the Balkans in June at which he and a raft of players tested positive for COVID-19.

Kyrgios was among those to serve up verbal volleys, describing Djokovic’s decision to put on the ill-fated Adria Tour as “boneheaded”.

Djokovic, president of the ATP Player Council, said he was “deeply sorry” and admitted he and the event’s organisers had been “wrong”.