ICC criticised for ignoring Pakistan

LAHORE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) came under criticism on Wednesday for uploading an illustration for the T20 World Cup which featured no Pakistan player.

The picture was uploaded on the ICC’s official Instagram account, featuring players from all major countries and even from minnows such as Netherlands, Nepal, Afghanistan, Ireland and Japan.

A large number of users of the social media platform criticised the ICC for not picking any player from a team that remained the number one in the T20I rankings for more than two years.