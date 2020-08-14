FB launches US voting information centre

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Thursday launched a voting information centre as part of its campaign to help millions of voters register for November’s US presidential election and counter misinformation.

The hub accessed from the menu on Facebook and Instagram "will serve as a one-stop-shop to give people in the US the tools and information they need to make their voices heard at the ballot box," the social media giant said.

It is the latest effort by the platform to prevent a repeat of the online disinformation that marred the 2016 US election. Facebook said the voter information tool would also help people navigate the changes to voting procedures being brought in by various states due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is also important that we help protect the integrity of our elections," the San Francisco-based social media giant said. Facebook and Instagram users can use the tool to check if they are registered to vote and how to do so if they are not.