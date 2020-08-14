KCCI elects managing committee

KARACHI: All candidates of Businessmen Group (BMG) have been elected unopposed for the Managing Committee of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for the year 2020-22.

According to details, a total of 20 nominations were received by the Election Commission, and all of those belonged to the BMG.

The commission, after scrutinising all nomination papers, rejected five, declaring them invalid. It led to unanimous election of the remaining 15 BMG candidates.

BMG Chairman and former KCCI chairman Siraj Kassam Teli thanked the business and industrial community of Karachi for reposing confidence and trust on BMG. He expressed hope that the newly elected managing committee would make all out efforts to espouse the cause of business and industrial community and further enhance the status of public service.

Since the Managing Committee members have been elected unanimously, there would no general elections for the committee on September 19, 2020 whereas the election of KCCI’s office bearers for 2020-21 was scheduled to be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Successful candidates include Muhammad Saqib, M Shariq Vohra, Shamsul Islam Khan, Mohammad

Hanif Ayoob, Qazi Zahid Hussain, Muhammad Hilal Sheikh, Muhammad Ali, Sheikh Muddasir Rafiq Magoon, Tanveer Ahmed Barry, Jawed Siddiq, Chaudhry Muhammad Zahid Bashir, Ahmed Azeem Alavi, Muhammad Iqbal Khamisani, Zaheer Ahmed and Faiz Ahmed.