Gold prices fall Rs1,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market dropped Rs1,000/tola on Thursday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion rates in the local market decreased to Rs119,000/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price also decreased Rs858 to Rs102,023.
In the international market, gold prices dropped $2/ounce to $1,931/ounce. Local jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs4,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.
Silver prices; however, remained unchanged. Price of one tola silver stood same at Rs1,470/tola, while 10 grams price remained unchanged at Rs1,260.28.