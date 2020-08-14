Pakistani start-up wins awards

KARACHI: The SUN Business Network (SBN) organised the Virtual Global SUN Pitch Competition with the support of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), a statement said on Thursday.

The 21 finalists in the competition were Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs), showcasing their innovative business solutions to improve nutrition for the low-income consumers, it added. These SMEs were selected through a rigorous series of national competitions in 24 countries from a pool of over 500 SMEs that participated in the competition. In the final round, the selected finalists pitched their innovative solutions for improved nutrition to a panel of four judges to compete for cash and other support prizes, it said. At the culmination of an exciting final, the SUN Pitch Competition Champion for 2020 and winner of a cash prize of $20,000 for the most innovative solution for improved nutrition was Baby Grubz from Nigeria, an SME developing nutritious complementary foods for infants, it added.