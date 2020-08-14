Forex reserves down to $19.51bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves declined to $19.518 billion in the week ended August 7 from $19.562 billion in the previous week, the central bank said on Thursday.

The SBP’s reserves decreased $73 million to $12.469 billion due to the government’s external debt repayments, the State Bank of Pakistan said. The forex reserves of commercial banks stood at $7.049 billion, compared with $7.020 billion in the previous week.