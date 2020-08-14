Waqar backs Azhar ‘to deliver’ against England

SOUTHAMPTON: Waqar Younis believes Pakistan captain Azhar Ali can overcome a poor run of form as his side look for a series-levelling win in the second Test against England at Southampton starting Thursday.

Pakistan, despite not having played international cricket for six months because of the coronavirus, dominated the majority of last week’s first Test at Old Trafford, with opening batsman Shan Masood hitting a Test-best 156 and leg-spinner Yasir Shah taking eight wickets.

Azhar, criticised for his tactics during Buttler and Woakes’ stand, has made just one fifty in 10 innings since becoming skipper in November.

Pace great Waqar, himself a former Pakistan captain and now the team’s bowling coach, sympathised by saying: “Being captain and playing in the top order is not easy. When you’re in bad form, or have had a bad game, everything gets scrutinised. I’ve been captain myself so I know what he’s going through. But he’s a seasoned player...He knows how to come out of these situations and I expect him to deliver in the upcoming two Test matches.”

Pakistan played two leg-spinners at Old Trafford, with Shadab Khan backing up Yasir, but they could now deploy a fourth seamer on what may be a less receptive Ageas Bowl surface.

If that’s the case then Faheem Ashraf, who has played in just four Tests since making his debut against Ireland two years ago, may be in line for a recall.

“We haven’t really decided about it but we are definitely going to gear him up and see whether he is ready to go and deliver the goods for Pakistan,” said Waqar.

As for the 17-year-old Naseem, the latest fast bowler to come off Pakistan’s production line of pacemen, an enthusiastic Waqar said: “What a talent he is. When you talk about whether he can be a great it is very difficult to be sure about anyone. Pakistan, over the years, has produced some real quality fast bowlers.

“If he keeps himself fit and strong and keeps bowling, I’m sure he has the potential to become a very good bowler.”

It is 10 years since Pakistan lost a Test series against England and head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said they “should not be mentally down” following last week’s agonising loss.