Journey of Pakistan’s flag to Challenger Deep

LONDON: The Pakistani flag that was taken to the deepest point in the ocean, Challenger Deep, has reached back to the Pakistan High Commission London, a press release said on Thursday.

On High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria’s suggestion, British Pakistani Durdana Ansari took the flag to the Mariana Trench in the ocean as part of an expedition team. Vanessa O’Brien, a famous American British mountaineer who has scaled both Mount Everest and K-2, was a lead figure in the team.

Ansari, who was invited to share the details, made an illustrated presentation on the expedition. She paid tribute to O’Brien and expressed her happiness of meeting Dr Cathy Sullivan, the first woman astronaut to walk in space, and Victor Vescovo, the submersible pilot, for making the trip memorable.

Challenger Deep is 10,925 metre, in the Mariana Trench. If Everest were put in the Mariana Trench, it would still be 2km under water. During this descent, O’Brien became the first woman to reach Earth’s highest and lowest points, a Guinness World Record.

In his remarks on the occasion, the High Commissioner praised Ansari for her commitment and love for Pakistan. He said Pakistan is proud of its citizens like Durdana who always keep its flag high.

Zakaria also expressed his gratitude to O’Brien for her sincere efforts to project Pakistan in the world positively. He also expressed his thanks to Dr Sullivan and Vescovo for their expression of sentiments towards Pakistan. Zakaria availed of the opportunity to congratulate the entire expedition team on their successful mission to the Challenger Deep.