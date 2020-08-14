Police constable given final warning for sex at station

LONDON: A police constable has been given a final written warning after she admitted carrying out sex acts on a senior officer at their police station.

Jemma Dicks, 28, was said to have brought the reputation of the police service into disrepute after she performed oral sex on ex-sergeant Adam Reed, 40, on at least three occasions at Cardiff Central police station.

On Thursday, a misconduct hearing was told that although her actions had damaged the reputation of the police service, she had not sought to cover up the episodes and had expressed “genuine remorse”.

It also heard that “predatory” Reed would have been dismissed without notice from South Wales Police for “orchestrating” the encounters if he had not already quit after allegations were made against him.

As a result of the decision his name will be placed on the policing barred list.

Panel chairwoman Emma Boothroyd said: “The encounters were planned by former police sergeant Reed, but nevertheless Pc Dicks was aware of the purpose of meeting him.”

Pc Dicks broke into tears after receiving the decision, having heard that a finding that her actions amounted to gross misconduct would leave the panel with the power to dismiss her without notice.

She was told the final written warning would last for 18 months, and any future misconduct within that time could lead to her dismissal.

Pc Dicks is working in her force’s Incident Resolution Team, where officers deal with matters over the phone which do not require a police call-out.