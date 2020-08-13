Taj Haider expresses dismay over CJP’s remarks on Sindh govt

ISLAMABAD: Taj Haider, member of Core-Committee of PPP, has expressed his disappointment over the remarks of the Chief Justice of Pakistan calling the government of Sindh a “total failure”.

“If the situation in Sindh from Karachi to Kashmore was indeed so bad, thousands of people would not be migrating to Sindh on daily basis from the rest of Pakistan,” Taj Haider said in a statement on Wednesday. Taj Haider said it is the failure of the federal government in collecting and transferring tax resources to the provinces that remains the major handicap in the development of the provinces. “It is sad that the chief justice has raised the possibility of the failed federal government correcting the problems faced by the Sindh government,” he said.

He said, “It is also very unfortunate that the Attorney General, who belongs to Karachi, seconded this move.”s He respectfully asked the chief justice to divert his kind attention towards issues like complaints of throwing out of polling agents from polling stations in General Elections 2018, the failure of FBR, the fraudulent Census 2017 which did not count heavy migration from other provinces which is causing depletion of resources.