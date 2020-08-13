No corona death reported in KP

PESHAWAR: No-one died of coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday. According to KP Health department, it was first time that the viral infection didn’t cause any human loss in the province, where 1,235 people died of the infectious disease.

However, 88 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in KP, taking the total number of positive cases to 34,947. The health department said that 409 more patients recovered from coronavirus, taking the total to 32,248. Presently, 1,464 people were suffering from the disease.