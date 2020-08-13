Trend of car decoration rises ahead of Azadi day

Islamabad: As the Independence day (I-D) preparations have gained momentum all across the country, a huge rush of people, particularly patriotic youth were seen at different makeshift stalls of national flags and car decorated shops to give the final touches to their preparations for Azadi day.

A number of citizens specially children and youngsters were seen at roadside stalls to buying flags and stickers for decorating their cars and motorbikes which reflect their patriotic spirit and enthusiasm, says a report aired on a private news channel. According to auto accessory shops, youngsters are usually crazy about automobiles but like every year this year too the youth is spending money not on buying new cars but on beautifying their four-wheel drives ahead of Azadi day.

Makeshift vendors have also expressed hoped that the sale of Independence related items specially decors accessories for vehicles will increase further in coming days, which was an indication of rising national fervour among citizens to celebrate their Azadi day.

Shops, vehicles and motorbikes on all roads of the cities could be seen decorated with green and white colors, said a traffic police official while talking to APP. A group of young boys said they painted our car with green and white flag ahead of special day to attract my fellows and other citizens. Many families have also start covering the roofs of their cars and windscreens with the national flags, he added.

People belonging to every walk of life especially the youth are busy in decorating their houses and vehicles with national flags and stickers, said a citizen Fozia Mehmood. Another youngster Bilal Malik said stalls along the roadside in the main markets and roads had become a centre for attraction to buy different things, including national flags.