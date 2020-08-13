107 projects approved to boost sports and tourism in KP

PESHAWAR: The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) on Wednesday approved 107 projects pertaining to promotion of culture, sports and tourism in different parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additional Chief Secretary Shakil Qadir chaired the meeting. The projects, which would be completed at a cost of Rs748 million, would provide over 1,000 culture, sports and tourism facilities to the people, including revival of Kalash culture, construction of tourist resorts at scenic spots, establishment of sports city and indoor sports facilities for women in the province.

Under 1000 Playing Facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Project including promotion, preservation and development of Kalash Culture programme would cost Rs97 million, establishment of female indoor sports facilities Rs99 million, establishment of Sports City Rs20 million and development of Gabeen and Sulatan valleys as tourist resort cost Rs31.30 million.

Through instant 107 sub-components, different sports facilities i-e. development/construction of playgrounds and badminton hall would be established. Main objective of the umbrella scheme is to provide basic playing facilities to the youth of the province at the gross root level.

The chair directed Department of Sports to avoid duplication as similar nature umbrella schemes are part of sports development portfolio.

He also directed the Director General Sports to ensure the availability of Land record (Fard, Deed etc.) and also NOC from the institutes i.e. Schools, Colleges, Universities and other Govt. Institutes that the general public will be allowed to use the facilities during specified times.

According to details of DDWP documents 5 schemes cost Rs75.222 million approved for district Abbottabad which include renovation/repairing of karate hall/basketball ground in City Sports Complex, playground Banda Singllian, renovation of Squash Court in City Sport Complex, construction of cricket playground at Barahotar Union Council Namli Maira and construction of vlimbing wall at Qunj football ground.

Similarly, the forum approved four schemes costing Rs35.02 million for district Bannu, includes Construction of Badminton hall at Post graduate College, Construction of Badminton hall at Bannu Township, Construction of Cricket academy at Post graduate College and Construction of Climbing Wall at Bannu Sports Complex.

DDWP approved 7 schemes cost Rs. 41.86 million for District Buner, which include Construction of Playground No.1 on Detach Property at GHHS Kulyarai, Construction of volleyball Court at GHS Chinar playground, up-gradation of playground on Detach Property at GHSS Ambela, Construction of four number playing facilities (volleyball, Basketball, badminton court and Cricket academy) at GGDC Daggar, Construction of Volleyball and Kabbadi courts and rehabilitation of playground on detach property at GHS Sora, Construction of Cricket academy on Detach Property at GHSS Gadezai Pir Baba and Construction of Badminton hall at GPS Malakpur Buner.

Similarly 5 schemes cost Rs36.01 million approved for District Charsadda which include Construction of Badminton hall at GHSS (Hayatullah Shaheed), Rajjar, Construction of Badminton hall at Tehsil playground, shabqadar, Construction of Cricket academy at Prang Charsadda, Construction of Cricket academy at Tehsil Playground Tangi and Construction of Cricket academy at Tehsil Playground Turangzai.

DDWP approved four schemes of R33.43 million for Upper Chitral, includes construction of playground at Mastuj, construction of polo grounds at Mastuj, construction of polo grounds at Chuinj Mastuj and Construction of Pologround at Harchin. Similarly, the forum approved 2 schemes cost Rs. 11.34 million for District Chitral lower.